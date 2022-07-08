Celo Reaches One Day Volume of $29.09 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Celo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $435.54 million and approximately $29.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

