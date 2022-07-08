Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Reaches $1.01

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $24,172.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

Celo Euro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

