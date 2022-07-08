Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 638,246 shares.The stock last traded at $119.12 and had previously closed at $119.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

