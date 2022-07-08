Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

CAT stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $177.05. 16,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,853. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

