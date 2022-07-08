Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 15,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 381,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $712.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

