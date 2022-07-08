Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. 456,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,755,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
