Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. 456,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,755,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.