Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 712,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,998. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

