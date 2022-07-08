Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $136.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Caledonia Mining (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.