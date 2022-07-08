Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

CGO stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

