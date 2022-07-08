Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $380.89 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

