Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 5,340 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.