Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 288 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 113,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.