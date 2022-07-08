Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD opened at $220.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.53. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

