Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

