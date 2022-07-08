Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.
Several analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.
