Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,872.50 ($34.78).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,846 ($34.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,802.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,841.58. The firm has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,156.06.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.92), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($480,130.73).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

