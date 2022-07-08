Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Trimmed by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

