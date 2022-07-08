Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lessened by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up about 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,204,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $2,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $7,608,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 728.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 282,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

BRO stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

