Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 409,068 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
