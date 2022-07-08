Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on August 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

RA opened at $18.77 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

