Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

