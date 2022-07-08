Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 219,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

