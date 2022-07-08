Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 40,000 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INBX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 406,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,483. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $672.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.84.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth $23,180,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 686,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,547 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $16,390,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $16,100,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

