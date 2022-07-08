Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOWFF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

BOWFF opened at $33.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

