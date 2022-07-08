BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.84

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and traded as high as C$15.03. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 1,505 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$175.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.89%.

BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.