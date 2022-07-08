BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.84

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and traded as high as C$15.03. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 1,505 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$175.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)
BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
