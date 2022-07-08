BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of AYA stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,925. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.39 million and a P/E ratio of -171.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub bought 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,636,130.24. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008.

About Aya Gold & Silver (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.