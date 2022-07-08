BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$13.61. Approximately 85,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 171,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.49.

Get BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.