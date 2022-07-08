Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.46. 3,028,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,069,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares in the company, valued at $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

