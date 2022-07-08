Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 107,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,905,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

