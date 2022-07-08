Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 39% Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00112538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00545537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032702 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

