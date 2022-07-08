Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. 18,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,993. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

