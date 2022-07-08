BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BHV stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.