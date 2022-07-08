BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

