BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

