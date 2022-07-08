BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE BKN opened at $14.14 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

