BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BGR opened at $10.61 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.