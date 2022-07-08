BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGR opened at $10.61 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at $768,000.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

