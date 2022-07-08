BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

