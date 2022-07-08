BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
