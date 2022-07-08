BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $599.10 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $599.10 million and $4,220.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007057 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005107 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000999 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004461 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

