BitCore Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $144,476.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,751.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.81 or 0.05658544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00239170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00595812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00507842 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005671 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.