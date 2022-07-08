BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $4,878.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.54 or 0.00602298 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1,350.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

