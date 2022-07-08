Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 over the last ninety days.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

