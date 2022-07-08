Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Down 70%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 70% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 34,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 568.02% and a negative net margin of 817.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities; and InMotion Wrist.

