Bifrost Price Reaches $0.22 (BNC)

Bifrost (BNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $243,861.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.06 or 1.00041787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

