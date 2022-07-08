Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Director Ronald L. Olson Acquires 895 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Olson purchased 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $245,784.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,110.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $419,200.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449,007.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474,233.00.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

