Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
IVV stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.60.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
