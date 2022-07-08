Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.