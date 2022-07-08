Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.