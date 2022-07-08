Barclays Trims Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Target Price to GBX 130

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

EBOX stock opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £368.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.84. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 83.90 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

