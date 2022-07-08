Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 255 ($3.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 241.67 ($2.93).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,420.00. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.09.

In other news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($59,675.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

