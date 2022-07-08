Barclays Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $140.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

