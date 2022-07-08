Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.96) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.88) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €29.01 ($30.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €30.08 ($31.33) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($63.50).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

