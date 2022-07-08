Barclays Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $150.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $150.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,399. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.